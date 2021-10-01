'Walk to End Alzheimer's' to kick off in Suffolk, raises almost $72k

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a walk on Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the YMCA Camp Arrowhead in Suffolk. Their mission is to end the disease.

Suffolk residents are looking to raise awareness to help put an end to Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association will be holding its annual in-person "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the YMCA Camp Arrowhead in Suffolk. They said it's the world's largest event that raises funds and awareness for the disease.

A five-minute Promise Garden Ceremony will also be held, where participants will get a chance to honor the many people who have been impacted by Alzheimer's. Its mission is "The promise to honor, care, remember and fight."

One ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and the other is at 10:30 a.m.

The association encourages participation from anyone who wishes to support, including walkers who may not have been directly affected by the disease but knows someone who was.

There will be COVID-19 safety guidelines in accordance with the CDC in place at the walk. That includes mask requirements in certain areas, social distancing and contactless registration.

For more information or to register, please visit the Alzheimer's Association Website.

