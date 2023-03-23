Ammunition found on school bus at Col. Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk

The middle school also received bomb threats two times last week. All of the incidents remain under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Ammunition was discovered on a Suffolk school bus during a random search on Thursday morning, according to a letter sent to parents.

A random security search revealed the ammo on board the bus, which was headed to Col. Fred Cherry Middle School. No one was hurt or threatened, and no gun was found.

Police and the school administration are investigating to find out who brought the bullets onto the bus.

School leaders are telling parents to talk to children about not bringing inappropriate items onto school property.

"We take pride in our school and want Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School to remain a safe learning environment for our students and staff," the letter sent to parents from Principal Dr. Jamel Gibson read.

Last week, the same middle school received bomb threats on two separate days. Both bomb threats were determined to be unsubstantiated and remain under investigation by the Suffolk Police Department.