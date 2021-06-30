Suffolk Tower Apartments evacuated due to 'major water leak'

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were at the scene Wednesday to deal with flooding and electrical hazards.

The call came in around 12:13 p.m. Wednesday for a major water leak at Suffolk Tower Apartments in the180 block of North Main Street.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units headed to the scene and determined there was a major water leak on the fifth floor, which affected all the floors below it and the basement.

The water caused electrical hazards, and now 118 individuals living in the building have been temporarily displaced.

In a 3 p.m. release, officials said the leak had been secured.

Suffolk Public Utilities, Suffolk Planning & Community Development, and Dominion Energy helped respond to the leak.

The Suffolk Office of Emergency Management will be working to open the Emergency Shelter at King's Fork High School for the residents who need a place to stay.

Residents and family members can contact non-emergency dispatch at 923-2350 for more information on the displacement.