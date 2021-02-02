Arrest made in July Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say investigators have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that seriously hurt a man last summer.
Just before midnight on the night of July 18, 2020, police say a man was shot in 6200 block of Freeman Avenue, in the Huntersville section of the city, near the Hampton Roads Parkway. He was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital with serious injuries.
On January 29, 27-year-old Jerry Vann Pork, Jr. was arrested on multiple charges, including:
- Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony (2 counts)
- Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony (2 counts)
- Discharge Firearm In or Around School
- Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense.
Pork is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.