Suffolk

Arrest made in July Suffolk shooting

The shooting happened just before midnight on July 18, 2020.
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say investigators have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that seriously hurt a man last summer.

Just before midnight on the night of July 18, 2020, police say a man was shot in 6200 block of Freeman Avenue, in the Huntersville section of the city, near the Hampton Roads Parkway. He was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On January 29, 27-year-old Jerry Vann Pork, Jr. was arrested on multiple charges, including:

  • Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony (2 counts)
  • Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony (2 counts)
  • Discharge Firearm In or Around School
  • Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense.

Pork is currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

