x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suffolk

Two girls being questioned following arson at Suffolk elementary school

The fire happened in a girls bathroom trash can, and was out when fire officials arrived.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were investigating an arson at Florence Bowser Elementary School.

Dispatchers were contacted around 2:30 p.m. When officials arrived, the school had been evacuated and the fire was already out. 

According to a spokesperson for the city of Suffolk, the fire was confined to a trash can mounted on a wall in the girls' restroom on the second floor. 

No one was injured, but officials determined the fire was set intentionally. An 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl are being questioned while accompanied by their parents. 

Responding units included Engines 6, 10, and 25; Ladders 3, 5, and 6; Medic 5; Rescue 1; Safety 1; Battalions 2 and 3; and Fire Marshal 4 and 6.

Related Articles

In Other News

Fire investigated as arson at Suffolk elementary school