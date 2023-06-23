1 hurt after home in Suffolk burned down

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was hurt after their home in Suffolk caught on fire Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to a house on Blythewood Lane in Lake Kennedy Estates and arrived 4 minutes later.
When Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived, they reported heavy fire coming from the front and side of the single-story house.
Crews aggressively attacked the fire from the inside while ladder and rescue crews searched the residence.
The fire was placed under control around 11:45 a.m.
The entire home was affected by fire and smoke damage.
One person was transported to a local hospital with fire-related injuries. No firefighters were injured.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Two people who live at the house were displaced and will get help from the American Red Cross.