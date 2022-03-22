Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Lakeland High School for second day in row

Suffolk police officers and members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue were at the school after emergency dispatchers received a call about the threat.

SUFFOLK, Va. — For the second day in a row, students stood outside Lakeland High School after a bomb threat was made against it.

Tim Kelly, a spokesman for Suffolk, said emergency dispatchers received a call about the threat around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

As a result of the bomb threat, school administrators and staff members evacuated the building.

Police officers and members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue were at the school on Kenyon Road after an administrator called emergency dispatchers to report a threat against the school around 10:55 a.m.

After an evacuation and investigation, members of the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office found no threat after their search of the school and gave an all-clear.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office said a boy who attends Lakeland faces a charge as a result of the threat that the school received Monday.

The threats come days after a number of fights in the cafeteria brought police to the school.