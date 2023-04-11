All clear after bomb threat reported at Target Warehouse in Suffolk, no one hurt

The building was evacuated and searched by police for several hours.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police and crews from Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News and Isle of Wight County responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Target Warehouse in Suffolk on Tuesday.

According to police, a call came in about a bomb within the building, which is located at 300 Manning Bridge Road, around 1:15 p.m.

That's the Target Upstream Distribution Center.

The building was evacuated and searched by police for several hours.

No one was hurt, and the scene was declared all-clear at 5:20 p.m. At that time, employees were allowed to return to the building.