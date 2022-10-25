Bon Secours breaks ground on new hospital in Suffolk

The roughly $80 million hospital will serve as an extension of services currently offered at Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A box of dirt will be the foundation for a nearly 100,000 square-foot hospital in Suffolk.

Leaders with Bon Secours and the City of Suffolk broke ground on the new Harbour View Hospital.

It will bring enhanced health care to the communities of Northern Suffolk and Western Hampton Roads.

“To ever dream that this is what we’d be looking at today…it’s hard to fathom,” said Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman

The surgically-focused hospital will expand services for the Harbour View community.

“The facility will provide critical, life-saving services as well as convenient access to elective procedures,” said Dawn Glynn, a former board member of the Bon Secours Foundation, and the president of TowneBank.

The three-story, 98,000 square-foot hospital will be connected to the existing Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View and will cost about $80 million.

This new, surgically focused hospital will include 18 medical/surgical beds and up to four operating rooms (ORs), serving as an extension of the services currently offered on the campus.

Currently, the Health Center at Harbour View includes an emergency department, outpatient imaging, outpatient lab services, an ambulatory surgery center and physician practices.

These services are being expanded to include a hospital with inpatient beds and operating rooms.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our new Harbour View Hospital and celebrate this major milestone for our ministry and the Northern Suffolk and Western Hampton Roads communities,” said Pat Davis-Hagens, the market president for Bon Secours Hampton Roads.

“This hospital will make a significant difference for the residents of Suffolk who will be able to receive advanced surgical care in their own community. We look forward to continuing to expand access to quality, compassionate medical care for this community, now and well into the future."

Leaders with the health system said many in the community have expressed a need for this hospital for several years.

“The time and distance it took my neighbors and myself to get to a 24/7 hospital got to be pretty extreme,” said Art Collins, a business leader in the area.

Back in 2018, Bon Secours received a Certificate of Public Need approval for the hospital.

“This project has a long history and has been in the works for many years,” Davis-Hagens said.

“I and my neighbors across the street are going to look forward to the construction and the completion of this needed facility,” Collins said

The architect for the hospital is Champlin Architecture, and Hourigan is leading the construction, which is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

This facility marks the fourth hospital for Bon Secours in Hampton Roads.