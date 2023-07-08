x
Suffolk

Bulldozer operator seriously hurt in Suffolk industrial accident

According to a spokesperson from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the operator was hurt Monday after the bulldozer drove off of large debris pile.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A bulldozer operator was seriously hurt on Monday after their bulldozer drove off of a large debris pile. 

According to a spokesperson from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the industrial accident happened at the 4800 Block of Nansemond Parkway at 1:23 p.m. 

The injured operator was assessed, treated, and "packaged by paramedics." Because of the steep incline and elevation of the pile, the operator was extracted in a coordinated rope rescue by firefighters. 

The operator was brought to the hospital with major injuries. None of the rescuers were hurt. 

The Department of Fire & Rescue's Fire Marshal's Office and Suffolk Police are investigating the cause of the industrial accident. 

Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

