Suffolk woman survives after large tree falls on her home

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 70-year-old woman is recovering after a massive tree fell on her Suffolk home.

“She was watching TV one minute and the next second, she was on the floor with the roof and the tree and everything on top of her," said her son, Tony Tucker.

Tucker said he rushed into his mother's home to get her out after it happened during a strong storm around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Burnetts Way.

“Then I turned around and seen it went through the house. So I had to go around back to get in the house to get momma out," said Tucker.

He provided 13News Now with photographs of the damage inside the home and of the couch his mother was sitting in when it happened. He said his mother was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now staying with his sister.

“She said she found out that she has a broken toe. She has a place on her where she got hit and she got some stitches on her neck, on her back and side," said Tucker.

Tucker said contractors built this home a few years ago and it's not the first time something like this happened to the family.

“About 15 years ago or so on the other side of the driveway, there was a poplar tree and red oak tree and when [Hurricane] Isabel come through it put them two trees in the house that used to sit here," said Tucker.

Tucker is urging folks to check the trees near their homes so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

“That tree looks healthy but you can see it’s hollow. People got these trees in their yards and the trees were there before the neighborhood was put in. They might want to have somebody come out and inspect them because this could happen to anybody," said Tucker.