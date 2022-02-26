Car crash in Suffolk kills one person, police say

For several hours, two of the eastbound lanes on Portsmouth Boulevard were closed as police investigated and cleared the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk were on the scene of a car crash that resulted in the death of a person.

A statement from the department said they received the call at 1:30 a.m. A single crash crash had happened on the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

For several hours, two of the eastbound lanes on Portsmouth Boulevard were closed as police investigated and cleared the scene.

At this time, we don't know the identity of the person or the cause of the crash.