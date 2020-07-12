Car stolen in Franklin involved in crash in Suffolk

Police said there were three vehicles in the wreck on Holland Road near Route 13. One of vehicles had been reported as stolen.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police took the driver of a car into custody after it was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The car was reported as stolen from Franklin.

The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Holland Road (Route 58) near Route 13.

Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue checked out two people at the scene, but no one was hurt.

The crash did shut down one lane of traffic each way for about an hour and 15 minutes.