Carolina Rd. in Suffolk closes after truck partially spills liquid animal proteins

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue says a truck hauling liquid animal proteins spilled its load in the 900 block of southbound Carolina Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A roadway in Suffolk has closed to traffic after a truck spilled some of its load Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue said a truck carrying liquid animal proteins partially spilled its load in the 900 block of southbound Carolina Road. This happened Sunday, July 18 just before 12 p.m.

The liquid protein was dropped over several hundred feet of roadway, according to officers. Police called it a hazmat incident.

Crews are on the scene controlling traffic in the area and the city's Public Works team will be putting out detours to redirect traffic at Carolina Rd. southbound to the Southwest Bypass.

Additionally, a northbound detour will be placed at Turlington Rd.

Police notified the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. They said a hazmat cleaning crew will be helping.

Officers expect the road to remain closed for several hours and are currently investigating the cause of the incident.