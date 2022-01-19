Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on Carolina Road in Suffolk

The report came from the 5000 block of Carolina Road, which is close to the state line with North Carolina. No injuries were reported.

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue said crews are responding to a residential structure fire on Carolina Road Wednesday night.

The report came from the 5000 block of Carolina Road, which is close to the state line with North Carolina. The department didn't say what time the call came in.

Fire officials said that a second alarm had to be called to help battle the blaze.

According to fire officials, no injures were reported. As of 6:55 p.m., firefighters are shuttling water to help extinguish the fire.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.