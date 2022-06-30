Suffolk house fire leaves 2 displaced

Photos show heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-story home on Castle Court.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Photos posted to Twitter show an intense scene during a house fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews arrived at a home in the 100 block of Castle Court at 1:45 p.m. That's near the Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the rear and roof of the single-story home. They were able to get the fire under control in less than two hours.

Two residents were able to get out safely and no firefighters were hurt, officials said. Medics did give one person a check-up, but didn't need to take him or her to the hospital.

However, the two residents are now displaced from their home, and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation, but Suffolk Fire & Rescue said it appears to be accidental.