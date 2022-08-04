Driver of cement truck airlifted to hospital after overturning in Suffolk crash

After a cement mixer overturned during a crash with a passenger vehicle, its driver had to be flown to a hospital on a Nightingale helicopter.

The driver of a cement mixer had to be flown to a hospital by a Nightingale medical helicopter after the truck flipped in a crash in Suffolk.

Around 1:10 p.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle and the cement truck crashed in the 6100 block of Holy Neck Road, according to a city spokesman.

That's about two miles down Holy Neck Road from Route 58.

The cement mixer turned over, and rescue teams had to pry the driver out. The spokesman said that person has possible life-threatening injuries. Officials didn't share their name, or any other details about the driver.

Rescue workers looked over the driver of the passenger vehicle but said they refused medical treatment.

It's not clear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.