Child severely hurt in early morning blaze in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A child is fighting for his life after being burned apparently in a fire in a home in Suffolk early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they were notified at around 3:40 a.m. that a man had shown up at a local hospital with a child who had injuries "consistent with that of a fire event."

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office took the lead in investigating what happened.

They concluded that a fire had occurred in a bedroom of a home on Brookwood Drive, just off I-664 near College Place. The fire resulted in moderate smoke and fire damage to the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house. The fire was extinguished by people living there, and then the child was driven to a local hospital by the man.

According to the spokesperson, the child was transferred to another local hospital and remains there in critical condition.