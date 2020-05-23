City of Suffolk to offer COVID-19 drive-thru community testing June 5

Free testing is available to anyone including children. It is on a first come, first served basis.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk and the Western Tidewater Health District will offer drive-thru community testing for the coronavirus on June 5.

Free testing is available to anyone including children. It is on a first come, first served basis.

Residents can either drive up to the testing site or walk-up. Social distancing will be maintained during the event.

Testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the Health and Human Services Building, 135 Hall Avenue.

"The Western Tidewater Health District and the Virginia Department of Health are very excited to work alongside the local governments and community stakeholders to provide this testing opportunity to the citizens of the City of Suffolk," Dr. Todd Wagner, district health director, said in a news release.

"This testing opportunity further supports Governor Northam and his Testing Task Force's goal and direction to match COVID-19 testing capacity with testing availability at the most local level."

As of Saturday, Suffolk had 290 confirmed positives cases and 43 people hospitalized with the virus.

Twenty-five people have died from COVID-19 related complications.