Commercial building in Suffolk catches fire after explosion

SUFFOLK, Va. — A commercial building caught fire on the edge of Downtown Suffolk Wednesday after an explosion.

According to a release from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews got the call about the incident in the 300 block of Moore Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke. Multiple sides of the warehouse building had been blown off due to the explosion.

The fire was under control at 8:32 a.m. No one was injured.

A tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue included pictures that identified the warehouse as one for Celadon DP, a company that deals in recycling and processing paper fiber.

At this time, the cause of the explosion is under investigation.