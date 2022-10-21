Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision

The legal action follows a September vote, which set the stage for a warehouse complex project called Port 460 Logistics Center.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project.

For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.

On September 21, a majority of city council voted to rezone a large piece of land from general commercial and agricultural use to heavy industrial use, making way for the Port 460 project.

Maryland-based Matan Companies seeks, in part, to build 10 warehouses on more than 500 acres of property near Route 460 and Route 58.

Proponents of Port 460, such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia's secretary of transportation, have voiced support, pointing to job and economic growth.