Construction is a women's game too at Habitat for Humanity build event

The Habitat for Humanity Program is giving women a chance to gain skills in the field of construction, traditionally reserved for men.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A group of women is hard at work, donning hard hats in the heat on Randolph Street in Suffolk.

Do not call them an unlikely group of construction workers.

“Do what you can do and show them,” said Habitat for Humanity Program Director Rainham Rowe.

With 15 years of construction experience, Rowe is leading a team of builders for the organization’s International Women Build Week. It’s a chance for women to gain skills in a field traditionally reserved for men.

With the help of volunteers, they’re building a two-story, three-bedroom house all week.

“And show each other we can do things we don’t think we can do,” said Rowe.

Donica Miller is not only helping to build the house, but she also plans to buy it once it’s completed.

“I can’t wait,” said Miller.