SUFFOLK, Va. — A crash at the intersection of Carolina and Dill roads is causing some lane closures, Suffolk officials said.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV around 5:42 a.m. Friday.

Officials said northbound lanes of Carolina Road near Dill Road will remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

