Firefighters, police investigate suspicious house fire in Downtown Suffolk

Firefighters and police in Suffolk are investigating after several fires were found inside a home in the 300 block of South Main Street. No residents were displaced.

Emergency crews said they responded to a suspicious fire that happened in Downtown Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called Tuesday, Oct. 5 just after 4:30 a.m. about a fire that happened at a home located in the 300 block of South Main Street.

Crew members from Battalion 1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1 got to the scene within minutes. Initially, firefighters said there was no smoke or flames seen in the area, but there was a reported disturbance on the front porch.

After investigating firefighters found several fires inside the house and extinguished them. Crews had to ventilate the home to let out the smoke.

Officials said no residents were displaced from the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Suffolk Police Department are investigating the fire and said it has been ruled as "suspicious."