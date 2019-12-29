SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a possible hazmat situation on Saturday night.

Crews found a Norfolk Southern train stopped at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cahoon Road sometime after 9 p.m.

They found two workers on the train sick.

The workers told firefighters it happened after the train passed through what was described as a "mist" near the Saratoga Street rail crossing.

A Fire and Rescue representative from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Hazmat Team went to the Saratoga Street location but did not find any sign of the reported mist.

The incident is still under investigation.

