Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer crash in Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were called around 12:44 a.m. about a tractor-trailer crash in the 2800 block of Holland Road.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle flipped on its side. They said it was traveling in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was carrying wood agricultural products.

Officers said there were no serious injuries reported from the incident.