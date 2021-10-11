Patient seriously injured after vehicle crashes into medical building in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from June. 17, 2021.
Emergency crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a medical building in Suffolk and left a person seriously hurt Monday morning.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, that a patient was pinned when a vehicle drove into a medical building located in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard. They said the call came in around 6:56 a.m.
Chief Michael Barakey said the patient was removed by crews and is in critical condition. That person was taken to a trauma center.
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There's no word on their current condition.
Suffolk Community Development was also called to the scene assist with the incident.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
