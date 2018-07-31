SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All the wet weather is creating a problem throughout Hampton Roads.

All the puddles and pools of water are the perfect breeding areas for mosquitoes, which can carry serious viruses.

Several cities that do mosquito spraying say it’s been a difficult few weeks. In Suffolk, crews said they spray several times a week, but when it rains the chemicals are not effective.

"We can't spray because it would be ineffective so it's not going to reach the mosquitoes that are out there, and it won't be able to contact them or kill them," said Suffolk Mosquito Control Superintendent Charles Abadam.

A concern right now is standing water.

"Ditches that aren't flowing, containers that are just catching water in people's yards," Abadam said. "It poses a threat."

It’s a threat because mosquitos could carry serious viruses. Abadam says mosquitos found in downtown Suffolk have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

He said, "We are doing an intensified operation in order to be able to spray those areas intensely over consecutive days when the weather breaks."

Abadam said no one in the town of Suffolk has ever contracted the virus, but community members say they're not worried.

"It's something to be aware of, especially when mosquitos bite you, but it's nothing I'm going to be worried about on a day-to-day basis," said a community member.

City crews said if people are concerned about mosquitoes, wear bug spray, long sleeves and try not to go out from dusk until dawn.

