Cypress Park Pool in Suffolk scheduled to open for swimmers Saturday following repairs

Suffolk Parks & Recreation says the Cypress Park Pool will be opening Saturday, June 12. It is also offering swimming lessons for children ages 5-17.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One Suffolk swimming pool is opening back up to the community after it had repairs done to it.

Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that the Cypress Park Pool is opening on Saturday, June 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. This is located at 2001 Arizona Avenue.

A spokesperson for the city said people could swim for free during 'open swim' days and hours which are Tuesdays through Sundays 2 to 6 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays.

Additionally, there are swimming lessons offered by Cypress Park Pool for children ages 5-17. Group swim and party rentals are also available if guests reserve the slots with a pre-payment.

