SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A detached garage was consumed by flames late Monday night, Suffolk firefighters said.

The structure fire happened around 11:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of Skeetertown Road. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the single-story garage, which was located about 30 feet from a home.

The homeowner was able to remove vehicles from the garage before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control in about a half hour. The garage, which was approximately 600 square-feet, was heavily damaged but the nearby home was unaffected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

