2 people displaced, dog killed by Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters rushed to put out a fire in the central area of Suffolk Friday.

They got the first call about a house on fire at 1:05 p.m. and got to the scene on Custis Road by 1:09 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Barakey said there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor and attic when teams got there.

They got everything under control by 1:28 p.m. but weren't able to save a dog who had gotten hurt in the fire. They got the dog out of the home and were able to resuscitate it at first, but it didn't survive.

City spokesman Tim Kelley said two people would be displaced by the damage.