SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Suffolk said a dog was shot to death after biting a woman and not letting go.

The incident happened around noon on Monday in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Investigators said a woman was reportedly bitten on the hand by a pit bull, which then refused to release her. A man saw what happened and shot the dog to make the animal let go.

The woman drove herself to the hospital, where she was treated and released, while the dog died from its injuries.

Suffolk Police are continuing their investigation.

