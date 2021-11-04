20 dogs rescued, one dog with puppies killed in shed fire in Suffolk

Suffolk police said two neighbors helped rescue 20 dogs in a kennel, but there were 9 others that were stuck inside the residence during the fire.

Fire officials are investigating after a home went up into flames near Pruden Boulevard Thursday morning, killing several animals.

Units from the Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were called just before 10 a.m. to help with a house fire that broke out in the 6100 block of Old Myrtle Rd. That area is located just off of US Route 460.

Crews got to the scene around 10:09 a.m. and that's when they found two separate sheds that were heavily engulfed in flames, according to Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson.

Before officials arrived, there were two neighbors who happened to be off-duty Suffolk firefighters who were able to rescue 20 dogs by moving them from one side of a kennel to a safer side.

There was one adult dog and eight puppies that were found inside of the burning shed. They didn't survive.

Additionally, two nearby vehicles sustained damage from the fire. No people were hurt in the incident.

Suffolk Animal Control was on the scene assisting with the animal rescues. Crews marked the fire under control by 10:26 a.m.

Police said the owner of the property had a current kennel license.