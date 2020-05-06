Driver dies after single-vehicle crash near Route 164 in Suffolk

One man died of injuries he sustained in a car crash in Suffolk. Police say the car he was driving ran off an off-ramp and crashed into a guardrail.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Thursday evening.

First responders were sent to the Route 164 west off-ramp at Bridge Road just after 8 p.m. after learning about a crash there.

Once emergency teams got to the scene, medics treated the driver at the scene and rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He died at the hospital. Police identified him as 63-year-old Timothy Fields.

Investigators say his car was traveling west when it ran off the road, struck a guardrail, then rolled over.