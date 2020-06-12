Driver seriously hurt after train hits car in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating a collision between a train and a car Saturday.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.
A woman was driving the car involved in the crash. Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue had to get her out of the car. She had serious injuries and had to be flown to the hospital via Nightingale.
Officers expected the roadway in the immediate area to be closed for an indefinite length of time.