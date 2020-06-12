Driver seriously hurt after train hits car in Suffolk

Police said the woman who was driving the car had to be flown to the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating a collision between a train and a car Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

A woman was driving the car involved in the crash. Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue had to get her out of the car. She had serious injuries and had to be flown to the hospital via Nightingale.