Driver seriously injured after single-vehicle crash on Pruden Blvd. in Suffolk

Suffolk Police says the vehicle crashed and overturned in the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard. This was located on U.S. Highway 460. The person has critical injuries.

Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a call about a single-vehicle crash that took place just before 6:45 a.m. They said it happened on Highway 460.

According to officers, the vehicle overturned during the crash.

The driver who was involved was flown to a nearby hospital by Nightingale after receiving immediate treatment from medics. They suffered from critical injuries, there's no word on their current condition.

Police said the road was closed for more than two hours after the incident happened but has since reopened.