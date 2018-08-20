SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews battled an early Monday morning fire at a peanut processing plant in Suffolk.

Dispatchers received a call from an employee on site shortly after 5 a.m. about a fire at Birdsong Peanuts in the 300 block of Factory Street in downtown Suffolk.

Units arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m. where they saw no smoke was visible from the exterior.

However, after detailed inspection, they found heavy smoke and fire on the 7th floor were peanuts were smoldering.

Ladder trucks and hoses were used to contain the flames due to the how high location of the fire.

A sprinkler head activated and also helped put out flames.

Seven employees were at the plant at the time of the fire but were evacuated from the facility. No one was injured.

No other details have been released at this time, including what exactly caused the fire.

© 2018 WVEC