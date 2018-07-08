SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five after their home was damaged in a fire Monday night.

Officials with Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the Parker-Riddick Village Apartments around 10:15 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of a building. Everyone had gotten outside safely prior to the firefighters' arrival, including residents of neighboring apartments.

The fire was contained to the room of origin. The second floor also suffered heat and smoke damage.

No injuries are reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

