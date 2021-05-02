Family of five displaced, after apartment catches on fire on E. Washington Street in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 2200 block of East Washington Street Sunday morning. The fire started from a bathroom ceiling fan.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family of five was forced to leave their home early Sunday after it caught on fire.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue got a call Sunday, May 2 around 2:38 a.m. about a fire that broke out at the Hoffler Apartments complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

The first crew arrived just minutes later at 2:45 a.m. and they said the fire started in the bathroom from the ceiling fan and spread into the attic.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. It was under control by 2:53 a.m.