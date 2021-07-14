Woman killed in Suffolk crash

The single-vehicle accident happened in the 1000 block of Wilroy Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Shingle Creek area of the city.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating another deadly crash.

Officials said first responders had to pull the driver, an adult woman, from the vehicle.

She died at the scene.

Her name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Investigators said Wilroy Road will be closed for several hours between Saunders Drive and Suburban Drive as investigators remain on scene.

It's the second fatal crash in as many days in Suffolk. On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jaquan Yulee was killed when his vehicle flipped over on Leafwood Road.