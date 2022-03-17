Lakeland High School in Suffolk put on lockdown due to fights

Police officers were at the school because a number of fighting in the cafeteria area. They said there were a number of fights taking place at the same time.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said officers were at Lakeland High School Thursday after the school resource officer contacted emergency dispatchers about a situation in the cafeteria.

A spokesman for the department , Tim Kelley, said the SRO reported a disturbance shortly before 11:30 a.m. The disturbance involved a number of fights that were taking place at the same time. Police weren't sure if the fights were related.

Police said no one was hurt.

As a result of the fighting, the high school was put on lockdown.

Officers were looking into the circumstances surrounding the fighting.

Marie Bullock, Assistant Principal, sent the following letter to families:

Dear Parents & Guardians:

As you know, I always stress the importance of keeping an open line of communication between the home and the school. I also want to assure you that the safety of every child here is our primary concern.

As such, I need to inform you of a disturbance that occurred this morning on the campus of Lakeland High School.

As students were transitioning to lunch, multiple fights occurred in the cafeteria area. The school was placed on a Code Yellow to clear the halls and get students into their classes. No weapons were involved. The Suffolk Police Department was contacted, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Please discuss with your child the importance of telling a teacher, administrator, or staff member when they know of a situation that could threaten student safety. If your student is aware of any information related to these incidents, please encourage them to tell an administrator or school staff member. Thank you for your continued support to keep Lakeland High School safe.

Sincerely,

Marie Bullock