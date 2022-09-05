Fire at apartment building in Suffolk displaces 200 people

That's the Royal Sail Apartments at Bridgeport, which is senior living in the northern part of the city.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building Saturday morning.

A news release said that they got the alarm notification at 8:43 a.m. for the building, which is on the 1100 block of Knotts Pointe Lane.

That's the Royal Sail Apartments at Bridgeport, which is senior living.

When firefighter arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the electrical room and moving through the entire building through a trash chute. An electrical service panel had caught on fire.

The fire was under control by 9:31 a.m., and firefighters confirmed that the fire did not leave the electrical room. However, smoke had to be cleared from four floors.

There is damage to the service panel. Dominion Energy also responded to the scene to stabilize services.

No one was injured, but 100 units have been temporarily displaced. That's 200 people in total.

Officials are working with people to help them find a place to stay.