Fire breaks out at coffee company distribution center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Department responded to what was eventually upgraded to a two-alarm large fire on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the department, firefighters went to the 1300 block of Progress Road around 2:40 a.m.

There, they found a commercial structure fire coming from a distribution center of Massimo Zanetti Beverages, an Italian coffee company.

The beverage company stocks a wide variety of brands on store shelves, including Kauai Coffee and Chock full o' Nuts.

According to their company, they opened their facility in Suffolk during the summer of 2021.

Shortly after 3 a.m., firefighters discovered that the fire was coming from a processing area in the building.

While the fire was limited to that area and its roof, smoke conditions spread throughout the entire facility, which is at least 250,000 square feet.

Over 50 firefighters from multiple crews responded, including the city of Chesapeake and Isle of Wight County, and the fire was declared under control at 4:47 a.m.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several more hours.