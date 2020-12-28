Fire crews respond to residential fire in Suffolk neighborhood; Two dogs died from injuries

Firefighters said a family has been displaced and two dogs have died from injuries as a result of a house fire that broke out in the Burnetts Mill Neighborhood.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two dogs have died from being injured and a family was forced to evacuate after their home caught on fire in Suffolk, Monday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire on Monday, Dec. 28 around 2 p.m., in the 200 block of Widgeon Court. This is located in the Burnetts Mill Neighborhood.

Once the crews arrived around 2:05 p.m., it found smoke and fire coming from the house. Firefighters said they were able to have the fire under control at 2:26 p.m.

There were two adults and a child who lived in the home, and they are getting assistance from another local family. Additionally, two dogs were rescued from the burning home, but they later died due to their injuries, according to fire and rescue officials.

Fire crews said there were no other residents in the home during the fire, and no other injuries have been reported.