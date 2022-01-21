x
Suffolk

Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Gateway Drive in Suffolk

The incident was reported at 3401 Gateway Drive shortly before 1:45 a.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue is responded to a fire on Gateway Drive early Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 3401 Gateway Drive, which is the location of Clairmont at Harbour View Apartments, shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Battalion Chief Dave Harrell said when crews arrived, they found a 3-story apartment building with some smoke and flames coming from the balconies of the second and third floors.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire before it got a chance to spread anywhere else, such as the main living areas of the units.

No one was displaced from the incident and there were no reported injuries.

