Firefighters put out house fire in rural part of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A release from Suffolk said firefighters put out a house fire in the 5500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard Sunday afternoon, that left smoke damage behind.

A spokesperson for the city said nobody was at the house when firefighters got there, around 5:49 p.m. That was about six minutes after they were called.

Firefighters kept the fire in one room of the house, but officials said the smoke spread.

No people or pets were hurt in the fire, but a spokesperson said it was unclear if anyone had been displaced.