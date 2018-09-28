SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a five-vehicle accident early morning Friday.
The accident closed all eastbound lanes on South Quay Road in the rural Holland area, a news release said.
Around 6:04 a.m., dispatch was called regarding an accident in the 7100 block of South Quay Road and O'Kelly Drive involving four vehicles and a tractor-trailer.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue treated those involved and two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, a news release said.
Public Works crews also responded and all eastbound traffic was detoured down Brentwood Road.
Suffolk police remain on scene and a portion of the affected roadway is expected to reopen within the next half hour, a news release said.
The investigation as to the cause of the accident remains ongoing.
