SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Flames ravaged a home early Monday morning in the Schooner Cove neighborhood of Suffolk, where firefighters are still working to figure out the cause.

The blaze broke out at a home in the 4700 block of Schooner Boulevard.

Crews were dispatched to that location just after 5 a.m. with the first units arriving at 5:13 a.m.

Fire officials say that when crews arrived at the scene, the two-story home was fully engulfed and crews began defensive operations.

All occupants evacuated the home and no one was injured, but it's unknown at this time how many people will be displaced.

Flames ravaged a home early Monday morning in the Schooner Cove neighborhood of Suffolk, where firefighters are still working to figure out the cause.

City of Suffolk

Fire investigators are still working to find out what sparked the blaze. Severe weather was reported in the area, but it hasn't been determined as a cause.

No other details have been released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC