SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One man was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries after a flatbed truck and pick-up truck pulling a trailer were involved in a crash on the eastbound side of Route 58 at the Wilroy Road exit at the Nansemond River Bridge.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were still on the scene more than two hours after receiving the call just after 1:00 p.m.

Three tow trucks were needed at the scene after the trailer completely detached from the pick-up truck.

Immediately following the crash, all eastbound lanes of Route 58 were closed to allow for safe staging of emergency equipment and tow trucks. One lane was open for a short time, but needed to be closed again to allow for the removal of vehicles.

Crews from Suffolk Public Works responded to place detours in the area as the closures could affect the evening commute.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

