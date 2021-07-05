Four displaced following Suffolk house fire

A family of four has been displaced after their home caught fire overnight.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue got a call around 9:16 p.m. Sunday for a fire in the 300 block of Pinner Street.

According to a news release, when the first unit arrived they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the front of the two story home.

Crews were able to take control of the fire by 9:45 p.m. No one was home at the time of the incident, but one firefighter did sustain minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The four residents of the home, two adults and two children, have been displaced by the fire and are receiving support from the American Red Cross.

Engine 1, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Engine 2, Fire 3, Safety 1, Ladder 6, Medic 10, Fire Marshal 4, Medic 6 and Medic 8 all responded to the scene.